How to avoid buying a flooded car in the wake of Harvey, Irma



In the destructive aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, hundreds of thousands of new and used cars were left flooded.

While many end up being sent to the scrapyard, oftentimes flood-damaged cars can be sold again to unsuspecting consumers, leaving them with a faulty car and a significant loss of money.

According to a recent report from Carfax, about 325,000 flooded vehicles were already in use across the country, a 20 percent increase from 2016. Now, hundreds of thousands more could join them. Some reports indicated that 500,000 to 1 million vehicles may have been flooded during Harvey alone.

Historically, about half of the cars involved in a flood can return to the market, Carfax states.

Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor for Edmunds, said these damaged vehicles are often sold at independent used car dealerships or from a private seller through a classified listing.

These cars aren’t just limited to the storm-affected areas across the Southeast; buyers throughout the country could be at risk, Montoya told AccuWeather.

