Warmth to make a comeback in western US during last week of September



The cool conditions that settled over the western United States this past week will give way to a warming trend and an elevated fire danger during the final days of September.

During the second half of the coming week, temperatures will climb 15 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the lowest daytime reading from this past week.

This is due to a building high pressure system.

Temperatures will rise back up quickly in the Pacific states by midweek, and then into the interior West and Rockies by late in the week into next weekend, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jack Boston.

After a cool weekend and early part of the new week, areas along the West Coast will exceed seasonable levels by 5 to 10 degrees by midweek. Cooler inland areas will have a larger temperature hurdle to jump to get back to normal levels, but this will likely be achieved by later next week.





High temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the Pacific states will be replaced with widespread 80s next week. Highs in the 90s will return to California’s Central Valley.

Temperatures in the 60s and 70s will make a comeback across the interior Northwest after multiple days in the 40s and 50s.

Areas closer to the coast will not be spared from the latest surge of warmth. Residents in San Francisco and downtown Los Angeles can anticipate a few days in the middle 80s and around 90, respectively.

Temperatures will climb 20 to 30 degrees from the early morning to afternoon hours. Light jackets may be necessary during the cooler mornings and evenings.

Rainfall will be limited to the Four Corners states during the coming week, mainly during the latter half, which will keep warming in check and the wildfire danger lower in this region.

The mainly dry, warm conditions elsewhere could foster the growth of ongoing blazes and help generate new ones. Any vegetation that was doused by wet weather recently will dry out.

More than two dozen large wildfires continue to burn across the states of Montana, Oregon, Idaho and Washington, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The stretch of cool, unsettled weather has lowered this number significantly compared to previous times over the summer.

Aside from localized areas, winds will generally be light next week, which will be one positive thing for fire crews.