Slowly brewing Tropical Storm Irma to raise surf, downpours on US East Coast



Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 may slowly evolve into Tropical Storm Irma near the southern Atlantic coast while surf, drenching showers and gusty coastal winds increase through midweek.

The main impacts will be locally dangerous surf and rain that slows travel for a while or ruins a day at the beach.

A period of rain is forecast from Charleston, South Carolina, to Wilmington, North Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Ocean City, Maryland; Philadelphia; Atlantic City, New Jersey; New York City and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Small craft operators should exercise caution outside of protective intercoastal waterways as the potential tropical cyclone may kick up waves and winds in a hurry once it catches hold.





The tropical disturbance, originally dubbed 92L, has been pestering Florida with downpours for nearly a week. Fort Myers, Florida, has received nearly 14 inches of rain since Wednesday, Aug. 23.

"Downpours will continue over the Florida Peninsula into Monday night and will raise the risk of isolated urban and low-lying area flooding," according to AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Richard Schraeger.

As the tropical disturbance drifts to the northeast, downpours will diminish over much of the Florida Peninsula on Tuesday.

The center of the disturbance is currently poorly defined. However, the feature will remain over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, and a non-tropical system to the north is likely to help generate some spin and increase winds in the region.

Gradual development into a tropical depression or storm is anticipated over the next few days, especially from Monday night on. The next name on the list of tropical storms for the Atlantic this year is Irma.

"Winds around the disturbance are estimated to be just under tropical storm force, so just a small amount of organization will bring it to tropical storm status," according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

Into Wednesday, a non-tropical system to the north will help add wind along the coast from Georgia to Massachusetts and add spin to the tropical disturbance.

"Because of the blend of tropical and non-tropical characteristics, the system may be dubbed a sub-tropical storm as it moves along," Kottlowski said.

These winds could become as punchy as that of a modest nor'easter. Gusts on the Outer Banks in North Carolina and the Virginia capes may reach between 40 and 50 mph. The wind direction will vary from east to northeast and north and later northwest.

