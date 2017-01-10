Mark your calendar: 5 must-see astronomy events in 2017

Topic driven playlist



Stargazers around the globe will be treated to a variety of astronomical events in 2017, ranging from a spectacular supermoon to the king of all meteor showers.

The most anticipated event of the year will be a total solar eclipse, the first that will be seen in decades across the United States.

1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, Feb. 11, 2017

The first big astronomical event of 2017 takes place during the second weekend of February and will be visible across much of the world.

On the night of Friday, Feb. 10, into the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 11, people from central Asia to the Americas will be able to see a penumbral lunar eclipse.

A penumbral lunar eclipse is not as noticeable as a total lunar eclipse as the moon only passes through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow. This results in subtle shading over one part of the moon’s surface.

Those across the United States will not be able to view the entire event but will still be able to watch the second part of the eclipse after the moon rises in the evening.

