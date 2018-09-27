Body believed to be missing North Carolina boy with autism found, FBI says

A body believed to be that of the missing North Carolina boy with autism was found Thursday, the FBI said, ending a nearly weeklong search for the 6-year-old who vanished in a park while he was with his father.

Maddox Ritch's body was located near Rankin Lake Park, where he was first reported missing by his father, Ian Ritch, on Saturday.

"With heavy hearts we announce a body believed to be 6-year-old Maddox Ritch was found at approximately 1 p.m. off of Marietta Street/Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia. Maddox’s parents have been notified of the discovery. The investigation is ongoing," FBI Charlotte announced Thursday.

Ritch said Maddox, who has nonverbal autism, ran ahead of him and disappeared from his view while they were in the park, about 20 miles west of Charlotte. Ritch was with another friend, who has not been identified.

“I’m not eating. I’m not sleeping,” Ritch said at a Wednesday night news conference with Gastonia police and the FBI. “I’m just worried about getting my little boy back. I thought after the first night, he would be fine."

Hundreds of officials — consisting of the FBI, Gastonia police and Gastonia fire department — scavenged the park in the last six days looking for Maddox. On Thursday, officials expanded their search to include the marshlands and the woods nearby.

The FBI dive team was deployed Thursday to search the lake.

MISSING NORTH CAROLINA BOY WITH AUTISM WASN'T SEEN AT PARK, WORKER WHO CALLED 911 SAYS

Police released on Wednesday the 911 call that was made after Maddox was reported missing. Park employee Rick Foxx is heard telling the dispatcher that Maddox’s parents and officials “searched everywhere” for the child, FOX46 reported.

"The parents are out here looking,” the park employee says.

Foxx also told CBS News on Wednesday that Ritch and his friend didn’t seem concerned about the missing child.

"It didn't look as though, they were that concerned," Foxx told CBS News, referring to Ritch and the friend. "I've worked there almost three years and we see everybody come in and out of that park pretty much. I didn't see that kid one time."