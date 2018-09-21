Storms leave trail of damage across southern Minnesota

Severe storms packing powerful winds and possible tornadoes have left a trail of damage across the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says as many as four tornadoes have been reported, including one near Waterville, Medford, Northfield and Randolph. The weather service says a possible tornado or strong wind destroyed the Red Barn Pizza Place in Northfield and caused significant damage at the Stanton Airport near Randolph.

The airport in Faribault also sustained heavy damage with hangars leveled and planes flipped. Schools were closed in Cannon Falls and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown because of heavy storm damage. First responders urged motorists to avoid Cannon Falls because of downed power lines.

Xcel Energy is reporting thousands of power failures across the Twin Cities and in communities to the south.

