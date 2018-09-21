Several people slashed at New York City day care, police say; suspect in custody

A suspect was in custody after several people, including children, were found slashed at an overnight New York City day care facility early Friday, police said.

At least three people were wounded in the slashing at the Queens home around 3:30 a.m., WABC-TV reported. The injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The suspect, identified only as a woman in her 30s, was found in the basement of the home with self-inflicted cuts on a wrist, according to the station.

She was reportedly being treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening wound. Her relationship with the children wasn’t immediately clear.

Other children at the day care weren’t injured, authorities said.