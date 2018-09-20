Multiple people killed in Maryland shooting, officials say

At least three people were dead Thursday after a "horrific shooting" at a Maryland distribution center, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Police initially reported there were "multiple victims," and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting near Spesutia and Perryman roads in Aberdeen. The first shots were reported just after 9 a.m. at the "Liberty Support Facility," which is a portion of the Rite Aid distribution center, FOX Baltimore reported.

A law enforcement official told Fox News the shooter may have been a woman and that the incident was no longer an active shooter situation as of 11:30 a.m.

A news conference was set for 11:45 a.m.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan described the scene as "horrific."

"We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support," Hogan said.

“We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

FBI Baltimore said it was responding to the scene, and a spokesperson told Fox News one of the bureau's crisis specialist teams was en route.

Aberdeen is located about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore.

Fox News' Jake Gibson and Griff Jenkins and The Associated Press contributed to this report.