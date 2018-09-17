Expand / Collapse search
California deputy killed, another wounded after shootout with suspect: reports

Nicole Darrah
By | Fox News
A sheriff's deputy was killed Monday after a shootout with a suspect in Sacramento County, California.

One sheriff's deputy was killed and another was wounded Monday after a shootout with a suspect in Sacramento County, California, according to multiple reports.

Deputy Mark Stasyuk, 27, was fatally shot in Rancho Cordova, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said, according to Fox 2 KTVU. Deputy Julie Robertson was reportedly shot in the arm, but is expected to recover from her injuries.

Four people — the two deputies, the suspect and a bystander — were hospitalized after the incident. The suspect was awake and speaking after the shooting, the news station reported. The bystander has non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff said the two officers were fired upon in an auto shop by the suspect, who they reportedly didn't know was armed.

