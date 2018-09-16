Many displaced by Boston-area gas explosions may return home Sunday, governor says

Many suburban Boston residents who were forced from their homes Thursday after gas explosions and fires killed one person and injured at least 25 should be able to return Sunday morning, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Saturday.

Technicians and fire personnel were shutting off gas meters and conducting inspections so that residents could return home and have electricity restored beginning at 7 a.m., the governor said in a series of Twitter messages.

Work will continue on assessing the damage done to homes, businesses and infrastructure in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, Baker wrote.

"None of this work is easy and requires massive numbers of personnel working together," he added, while thanking residents for their patience and area first responders for their assistance.

On Friday, Baker, a Republican in a heavily Democratic state, declared a state of emergency for the three towns and placed a company called Eversource in charge of repairs instead of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, the utility that serves the area.

'Major issues'

On Saturday, Baker said at a news conference that Columbia Gas was simply too slow in responding to the crisis, and that "raised major issues in our mind, about the leadership team's ability to deliver," the Boston Herald reported.

Investors apparently lost confidence as well, as Columbia Gas parent NiSource saw its shares drop by 11.8 percent Friday, its worst day since 2001, CNBC reported.

Meanwhile, USA Today reported Saturday that NiSource units have been linked to three prior gas explosion incidents -- in Springfield, Mass., and Sissonville, W.Va., both in 2012, and in Upper Arlington, Ohio, in 2015.

In Lawrence, crews were still working Saturday to shut off gas meters and restore electricity, the Boston Globe reported. The explosions, which set off scores off fires, affected about 8,600 homes and businesses, and permanently displaced about a dozen families in Lawrence, according to the paper.

Baker had ordered those residents to stay away from their homes while officials checked homes and business for natural gas traces. He urged returning residents to exercise caution and call 911 if they smelled gas.

A report of a strong gas odor Saturday morning brought officials back to a part of Lawrence most affected by the explosions and fires. Firefighters and gas workers opened manholes, tested gas levels and tried to gain access to businesses on the city's south side, but the situation was mostly contained after 11 a.m.

Cause remains unknown

Still, the official cause of the explosions remained unknown, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chairman Robert Sumwalt said.

“We’re not here on scene to determine the probable cause,” Sumwalt said. “That will occur at a later date.” He said NTSB investigators expect to be on site up to 10 days but a final report about what happened could take up to two years to complete.

Late Saturday, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., tweeted: “We need a minute-by-minute accounting of what happened before and during the #MVGasFire” – “MV” referring to the Merrimack Valley, the region comprising the communities affected by the explosion.

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., told the Herald that human error was to blame. “This is not something that should be happening in 2018. Houses were literally blowing up. I was told by someone that overpressure of the gas line – and not by a little – is to blame."

Sumwalt said the Columbia Gas pipeline controller in Columbus, Ohio, had reported a surge in pressure in the areas affected by the Thursday explosion. He said a review of the pipeline controller’s procedures for handling such events is pending. So far, the evidence does not indicate “criminal conduct,” Sumwalt said.

Sumwalt said the NTSB will review the pipeline controller’s pressure regulators that control the flow of gas to the Merrimack Valley as well as its records up to three weeks before the explosion, the Globe reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.