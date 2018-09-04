Missing Florida boy Jordan Belliveau, 2, found dead in woods; search on for suspect

A two-year-old Florida boy was found dead in a wooded area Tuesday, two days after he was reported missing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that the remains were Jordan Belliveau. An Amber Alert for the boy was canceled.

According to Fox 13, Jordan's 21-year-old mother reported him missing Sunday morning. She told police that she was walking home while carrying Jordan the previous evening when she accepted a ride from a man named "Antwan."

Jordan's mother said that "Antwan" attacked her while she was in the car and knocked her unconscious. When she woke up, she was in Largo Central Park and her son was nowhere to be found.

Authorities released a sketch of "Antwan," who is described as having dreadlocks and gold teeth. Earlier Tuesday, police released surveillance video of a man they described as a "possible witness" who may have spoken to Jordan's mother.

A news conference about the case was scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET at the Largo Police Department.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.