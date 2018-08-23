Man, 83, ‘stopped’ on Arizona freeway after reports of a golf cart driving the wrong way, officials say

Authorities in Arizona said Thursday that they pulled over an 83-year-old man following reports of a golf cart driving the wrong way on the freeway.

Troopers from the Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded just before 5:30 a.m. amid “reports of a golf cart traveling wrong way from McQueen, westbound in the eastbound lanes” before it eventually got off at Arizona Avenue, a news release from the Arizona DPS said.

FLORIDA MOTORCYCLIST SEEN LEANING BACK, USING FEET TO STEER VEHICLE ON INTERSTATE

Law enforcement located the vehicle and ultimately pulled the driver over after the person initially “failed to yield,” the news release said.

“The driver of the golf cart failed to yield and at that point chandler PD officers and our motor were able to box the golf cart in and get it stopped,” the DPS said.

The 83-year-old driver who was operating the golf cart “was confused” and believed “he was leaving a meeting,” the news release said, adding that he has “mental health issues” stemming from “old age.”

DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER ‘SIDESHOW’ SHUTS SAN FRANCISCO-OAKLAND BAY BRIDGE

The man was ultimately taken home after getting medical clearance, the DPS said.

The incident was not the first time the man has been caught driving a golf cart on a main road. He was also stopped while driving his golf cart on I-10 on July 11th, according to a tweet from DPS. In that encounter, “a good Samaritan” remained near him until department officials could get to the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.