Oregon woman kills disabled 7-year-old son before attempting suicide, police say

Police in Oregon said a woman allegedly shot and killed her disabled 7-year-old son before attempting suicide by drug overdose.

The woman was recovering in the hospital Wednesday; law enforcement did not elaborate on a potential arrest.

Bend Police responded to a call at around 5:45 p.m. Monday that a woman had been found unconscious in her home by a family member. First responders identified the woman as 28-year-old Tashina Aleine Jordan.

She was rushed to the hospital, where, at the time, she was suffering from “a life-threatening condition,” police said.

Investigators in the home later found the body of 7-year-old Mason Jordan, who was pronounced dead on the scene from an apparent “gunshot wound.”

Police said notes left at the scene led investigators to believe that Jordan “is a suspect in the shooting of her child.”

The woman was the primary caretaker of her son, who suffered brain bleeds as an infant and lapsed into a coma before reawakening. He was unable to feed, bathe or dress himself and used a wheelchair, said Dianna Hansen, a close family friend. Jordan lived with her mother to make ends meet, said Hansen, the executive director of the Central Oregon Disability Support Network.

A fundraising page raised thousands of dollars for the boy's funeral expenses by Wednesday night.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Wednesday that Jordan was still clinging to life, KTVZ reported.

Mason had cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus and required multiple surgeries, including two or three so far this year, but always seemed happy, Hansen said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.