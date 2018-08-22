Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect makes first court appearance, Tibbetts family releases statement

Minutes before the illegal immigrant accused of murdering their daughter was due to make his first court appearance, Mollie Tibbetts' family members made their first statement since their daughter's body was found in an Iowa cornfield, saying: "Our hearts are broken."

“On behalf of Mollie’s entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl," the statement read. "We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever. At this time, our family asks that we be allowed the time to process our devastating loss and share our grief in private. Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie’s name. We remain forever grateful.”

Less than a half hour after the Tibbetts family statement was issued, 24-year-old Cristhean Rivera sat mostly stoic in a Montezuma, Iowa courtroom. Using an interpreter and wearing headphones, Rivera answered "Yes" when the judge asked if he understood the proceedings.

Rivera's lawyer, Allan Richards, filed a motion for a private hearing, after an earlier defense motion for a gag order was rejected. Richards argued the case had already become too politicized.

"The government has weighed in at the highest levels," Rivera's lawyer said.

A preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.

Fox News' Melissa Chrise and Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.