Las Vegas Massacre

Man who sold ammo to Las Vegas massacre gunman indicted by feds

Samuel Chamberlain
By | Fox News
Douglas Haig was indicted by a federal grand jury in Nevada Wednesday on one count of manufacturing ammunition without a license.  (AP Photo/Brian Skoloff)

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to Las Vegas massacre gunman Stephen Paddock was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on one count of manufacturing ammunition without a license.

Douglas Haig, 55, was charged in Arizona earlier this year with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets after authorities said his name was found on a box in Paddock's hotel room at the Mandalay Bay hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a Justice Department statement, Haig operated an online business selling "high explosive armor piercing incendiary ammunition, armor piercing incendiary ammunition, and armor piercing ammunition."

FILE - This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. Paddock left behind little clues about what led him to carry out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. He killed 58 and wounded nearly 500 before killing himself. Paddock's brain is being sent to Stanford University for a months-long examination after a visual inspection during an autopsy found "no abnormalities," Las Vegas authorities said. Doctors will perform multiple forensic analyses, including an exam of the 64-year-old's brain tissue to find any neurological problems. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP, File)

Stephen Paddock killed 58 people when he opened fire on the crowd at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

The Justice Department says Haig sold his ammunition to customers in Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Wyoming and South Carolina. The charge makes no mention of his sales to Paddock.

Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others on the night of Oct. 1 when he opened fire from his suite onto concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the night of Oct. 1. He killed himself as police approached his room and investigators have been unable to pin down a motive for the massacre, the worst in U.S. history.

Investigators said in the Arizona case that unfired armor-piercing bullets found in the Las Vegas hotel where Paddock launched the attack had Haig's fingerprints.

Haig is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Sept. 5.

