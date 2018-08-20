Colorado man charged with multiple counts of murder in killings of pregnant wife, daughters

Christopher Watts, a Colorado man accused of murdering his pregnant wife and his two daughters last week, was charged Monday with five counts of murder in their deaths.

Watts, 33, was charged with nine felony counts, including three first-degree murder charges in the deaths of his wife, Shanann, and his two daughters, Bella and Celeste.

The Weld District Attorney's Office also charged Watts with two counts of murdering a child, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

Watts' wife and daughters' bodies were found Thursday after they were reported missing from their home in Frederick, north of Denver, on Aug. 13.

The body of Shanann, 34, was found in a shallow grave near an oil tank on property owned by the oil and gas company that her husband worked for.

The bodies of 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were found submerted in oil tanks near their mother's grave, authorities said.

Watts was arrested Wednesday in connection with his family members' deaths. A day prior, he had told reporters he missed his wife and children and was hoping for them to return home safely.

Officials have yet to release information on a possible motive in the alleged murders.

Shanann told family members in June that she was pregnant with her third child, a baby boy whom she planned to name Nico.

According to her brother, Frankie Rzucek, the soon-to-be mother of three had beaten "all the odds" to conceive a child, despite being diagnosed with Lupus.

"No matter if her lupus was acting up or if she was pregnant, nothing stoped her from doing what needed to be done," Rzucek wrote on Facebook Friday. "She was very successful and driven."

Prior to their deaths, the Watts family struggled with financial issues, and were bogged down by debt when they moved from North Carolina to Colorado. They filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in July 2015, claiming liabilities of more than $400,000, The Denver Post reported.

Shanann and Christopher Watts had a combined income of $90,000 in 2014 — but faced tens of thousands of dollars in credit card debt, student loans and medical bills.

Christopher Watts had just begun his job as an operator for Anadarko Petroleum and reportedly earned $61,500. Shannan Watts worked at a call center at a children’s hospital and earned $18 an hour.

They said in the filing that their nearly $3,000 mortgage and $600 in monthly car payments formed the bulk of their $4,900 in monthly expenses.

