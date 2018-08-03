Houston SWAT teams surround home of suspect in death of HW Bush doctor

Houston SWAT teams converged Thursday night outside the home of a man suspected last month of killing the doctor of former President George H.W. Bush, reports said.

Joseph James Pappas, 65, has been charged in the murder of Houston cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

A neighbor alerted authorities after seeing an open gate at the house in Houston's Westbury neighborhood and spotting someone who resembled the wanted man, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing a source familiar with the case.

Investigators told Fox 26 that Pappas was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Houston police previously said they're also looking into whether Pappas tried to sell various weapons online several days after the July 20 fatal shooting of Hausknecht.

Police allege Pappas shot Hausknecht while the cardiologist rode his bicycle to work at Houston Methodist Hospital.

SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN MURDER OF H.W. BUSH'S FORMER DOCTOR

Hausknecht was shot three times while he was on his bike and Acevedo said the shots that Pappas is accused of firing as he also rode on a bike "took some skill."

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Wednesday that Pappas might have been seeking revenge for his mother, who died on the doctor's operating table more than 20 years ago, in April 1997.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.