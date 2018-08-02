Active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Reports of an active shooter sent emergency responders racing to the hospital at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio on Thursday afternoon. The base is on lockdown.

A spokesperson for the Air Force base confirmed on Twitter that base emergency responders, including security forces and the fire department, responded to a reported active shooter incident at a building at the base’s hospital at around 12:40 p.m. local time.

“Base personnel have been directed to shelter in place until the incident is investigated,” the base said in a second tweet.

A third stated: “Our first priority is any emergency incident is to protect the men and women at Wright-Patt. Our base security forces defenders and fire department personnel are trained to quickly assess situations and take necessary action. An investigation is under way.”

No additional information was made available.

Local media reported an alert was sent to base personnel asking them to take cover, according to the Dayton Daily News.

“Emergency responders are en route. All WPAFB Gates are Closed. All personnel take cover. Limit all communication to emergency use only,” the alert said.

Wright State University and nearby schools temporarily went into lockdown after the first alerts went out. Approximately 20 minutes after the alert was issued, the university tweeted that they had been told the incident had been “contained.”

Ohio Gov. John Kasich asked for prayers in a tweet regarding the incident, adding that he "instructed the State Highway Patrol to provide all possible support to the first responders managing the situation.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown also issued a statement on Twitter after the reports, asking for prayers from the community.

“People join us in keeping the first responders, Wright-Patt personnel and the entire Dayton community in our thoughts as we pray for the safety of everyone involved,” he wrote.

The base was scheduled to hold quarterly exercises from July 30 to Aug. 3, the Dayton Daily News reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police were sending personnel to the base. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tweeted that officials from their Columbus Field Division were responding to the base.

The sprawling base is near Dayton in southwest Ohio and has about 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel.

This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

