Texas mall robbery suspects ID'd as Mexican nationals in US illegally

Seven suspects who were arrested in connection with an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Texas over the weekend have been identified as Mexican nationals that were in the U.S. illegally.

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has not determined when the suspects arrived and how long they’ve been here, Fox News has learned, but that is something that they’ll work to determine moving forward.

Once the suspects complete their sentences, they will be turned over to CBP so they can process their immigration and criminal histories accordingly.

The men were arraigned in court on Monday afternoon after they allegedly tried to rob the store at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen on Saturday. Mallgoers initially misconstrued their breaking the glass cases as gunfire, sparking a panic throughout the building.

Zepeda Abner Posos, 24; Alberto Rafael Barrera, 32; Brayan Oliver Melchor, 23; and Javier Leobardo Olvera-Ramirez, 22, were each charged with aggravated robbery and received a $200,000 bond, according to KRGV.

Jorge Angel Rodriguez Mejia, 28; Miguel Quintanilla-Cardenas, 26; and Raul Alberto Rangel-Rivera, 43, were also charged.

The men, five of whom reportedly gave police fake names, each face an extra charge with another $10,000 bond.

