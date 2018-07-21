Barricaded suspect at Trader Joe's taken into custody, LAPD says

Los Angeles police on Saturday said the suspect who barricaded themselves inside a Trader Joe's store in the Silver Lake area has been taken into custody.

"We have successfully taken the suspect into custody without incident," a tweet from the LAPD said. "The situation remains fluid as officers move forward clearing the location."

In a news conference following the apprehension, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that one woman died amid the standoff.

The apprehension came after a male suspect "barricaded" themselves inside a Trader Joes, authorities said. Earlier in the afternoon, the suspect had been involved in "a family dispute" during which he allegedly shot his grandmother and a female, authorities said. The suspect that left the area in his grandmother's vehicle, bringing the female with him, authorities said.

The LAPD tweeted that they were able to track down the suspect "via LoJack" and ultimately a chase began "at which point the suspect fired multiple rounds at pursuing officers."

"The suspect then crashed his vehicle at which point an officer involved shooting occurred," police said. The suspect then headed towards the store, barricaded himself and a standoff ensued.

"Inside the Trader Joe's the suspect shot a female victim. She was pronounced dead at scene," police said.

Police confirmed that the suspect held "multiple victims hostage" at the store before he was apprehended.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police previously said SWAT resources were onsite and cautioned the public to avoid the area around the store located at the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Boulevard in Silver Lake.

LAPD Public Information Officer Mike Lopez previously told Fox News that an elderly woman and a woman in her 20s were shot, although he could not confirm whether the eldery woman was the suspect's grandmother.

An employee of The Associated Press who lives in the area reported seeing a crashed car into a utility pole outside the store.

President Trump earlier tweeted that he was monitoring the standoff "very closely."

Following the suspect's apprehension, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti thanked responders and law enforcement for their handling of the situation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.