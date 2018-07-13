Shocking video shows attempted hit on son of Bonanno crime family associate

Cops are hunting a gunman seen shooting an alleged New York mobster Wednesday in shocking video of an attempted daytime hit.

Officials released the video, which captured the horrifying attack on the son of a reputed Bonanno crime family associate, sources told The New York Post.

Salvatore Zottola, 41, was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition, but survived the assault.

The gunman opened fire on Zottola from the passenger seat of a dark-colored Nissan sedan, then chased Zottola and shot him three more times at close range before fleeing.

The incident occurred in the Bronx on Tierney Place, near Longstreet Avenue.

