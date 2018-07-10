Honeymooning couple collide in fatal zip line accident

An Israeli man on his honeymoon was killed and his wife seriously injured in a freak accident involving a zip line in Honduras, according to reports.

Egael Tishman, 24, and Shif Fanken, 27, collided with each other Thursday over a treetop canopy near Roatan, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The newlywed couple was reportedly on a cruise that stopped in the popular tourist destination, about 160 miles from Tegucigalpa.

Officials said that Fanken became stuck on the zip line cable and her husband crashed into her.

“The girl stayed halfway on the cable and the guy came from behind and hit her,” local firefighter Wilmer Guerrero told La Prensa newspaper.

Fankan was rushed to a hospital in serious condition and later airlifted to another facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

