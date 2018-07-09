Small boat overturns in Hudson River outside New York City; 2 people rescued

Two people were rescued in the Hudson River on Monday after their small boat overturned just outside New York City, officials said.

The 10-foot boat capsized in Jersey City, New Jersey, around 3:30 p.m., WABC-TV reported, citing the Coast Guard.

One of the people on board fell into the river and was pulled out of the water by a good Samaritan.

The second passenger was stuck standing on top of the upside down boat, which he reportedly tried to flip upright. He eventually jumped into a rescue boat.

Both passengers are reported to be doing fine.

There was no immediate explanation for why the boat overturned.