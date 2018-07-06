NYC's De Blasio shuttled from Canada vacation in counterterrorism plane

A $3 million NYPD counterterrorism plane on Thursday was used to transport Mayor Bill de Blasio from his Canada vacation to the Bronx for a brief memorial appearance, The New York Post reported, citing police sources.

De Blasio reportedly left his vacation spot in Quebec around 9 a.m. Thursday and arrived in Westchester County Airport shortly before 11 a.m. By noon the New York City mayor was speaking at a memorial on behalf of slain NYPD detective Miosotis Familia and was back in Montreal before 4 p.m., according to records cited by The Post.

De Blasio’s decision was questioned by some police sources, who noted that the cost far exceeded commercial transportation. One source estimated the mayor’s trip cost in the thousands.

“It’s very unusual to go on an international flight to pick up the mayor,” another source told The Post. “I think it’s excessive, because that wasn’t what that plane was designed to do. It’s designed for counterterrorism measures.”

A spokesman for the mayor’s office told the paper it was the mayor’s first time using the plane but didn’t comment on why the decision was made. The NYPD made no comment on their decision to transport the mayor.

The aircraft, named the Cessna 208 Caravan, was acquired by the NYPD in 2017, and is kept at MacArthur Airport on Long Island, The Post reported.

The New York City mayor will return from his vacation on Sunday.