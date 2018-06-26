Texas family terrorized by 'cowards' during home invasion, sheriff says

Authorities released new details after a Texas family was terrorized Monday by three masked intruders who placed a child in scalding hot water to get information out of his parents.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release they received a call around 3 a.m. from the home the near the intersection of FM 1464 and the Westpark Toll Road in the Houston area of Fort Bend County.

The homeowner told police that three masked black suspects broke through the front door and hit him, causing injuries. After striking the man, the masked men held his 7-year-old son in a bath tub with scalding hot water in an attempt to get information about possessions in the home.

“This is the worst kind of crime against a family,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “Three crooks forcing their way into a home in the middle of the night is appalling. To make matters worse, they accosted a 7-year-old child. They’re cowards, to say the least."

Nehls said the boy was transported to Texas Medical Center and was being treated for having some fluids in his lungs.

MASKED MEN TERRORIZE TEXAS FAMILY, BURN CHILD WITH HOT WATER DURING HOME INVASION, OFFICIALS SAY

"Our staff is aggressively working this case. My prayers are with the family," he said on Twitter.

The three men left with cash, jewelry and also took the family's phones after the hour-long ordeal, according to police. Authorities plan to release images from surveillance cameras near the home during a press conference on Tuesday.

While police have not identified the victims, Mohamad Ghiri told KPRC on Monday he thought his brother was just late for work but finally in person was able to see the horror his face and description of the terrifying incident.

“I saw him all bloody and a gash on his head,” Ghriri told KRPC. “He was shaken up, I tried to calm him down but he was just worried about his son."

Anyone who has information is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at (281) 342-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com.