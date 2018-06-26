Expand / Collapse search
Body found inside beer cooler at Atlanta Braves' SunTrust Park, police say

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A dead body was found inside of a walk-in beer cooler at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, police said.

A body was reportedly found Tuesday afternoon inside of a walk-in beer cooler at SunTrust Park in Georgia.

The body, which was found by a coworker, was that of a third-party contractor at the Atlanta baseball stadium, Fox 5 reported, citing Cobb County Police.

The deceased person has not been identified.

Police told the news station SunTrust Park's home team, the Atlanta Braves, is cooperating with investigators.

Initial reports indicated the body was found in a walk-in freezer.

