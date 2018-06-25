Expand / Collapse search
Long Beach fire allegedly set by retirement home resident to target first responders in deadly shooting

Nicole Darrah
Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Dave Rosa, who was killed Monday when a retirement home resident opened fire on firefighters, was a 17-year veteran of the force.

Investigators in California believe a man who fatally shot a veteran fire captain set his retirement home ablaze to lure first responders to the scene.

Thomas Kim, 77, was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson on Monday, Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said. Online sheriff's department records indicate Kim's bail has been set at $2 million.

Around 4 a.m., Kim allegedly set a fire in his second-floor apartment of the retirement home in Long Beach, waited for emergency officials to arrive, and then opened fire.

Fire Capt. Dave Rosa, a 17-year veteran of the department, was killed. Another firefighter and a resident of the 11-story home were both injured in the shooting.

Long Beach firefighters salute for Fire Capt. Dave Rosa as they wait for his body to be transported from Saint Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday, June 25, 2018. Rosa, who had worked for the department for 17 years, died at the hospital on Monday after he was shot responding to an emergency at a senior home. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Firefighters arrived to the 11-story building to find windows blown out and the smell of gas. They were searching the building when shots rang out and the two responders were hit.

Rosa leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 16 and 25, Fire Chief Michael DuRee said Monday.

The second injured firefighter, identified as Ernesto Torres, has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The elderly retirement home resident who was shot remains in critical but stable condition.

Eighty senior citizens remain evacuated from their retirement home and were being held at a local community center, where they were offered health and counseling services, Mayor Robert Garcia said.

Firefighters salute as a van carrying the body of Long Beach Fire Capt. Dave Rosa passes them during a procession Monday, June 25, 2018, in Long Beach, Calif. Rosa was killed Monday morning after a resident of a retirement home opened fire on firefighters responding to a report of an explosion. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The police chief said a revolver was recovered after Kim was taken into custody. Investigators also found two "suspicious devices" when they arrested him, and called the bomb squad to "render them safe."

The residential tower near downtown Long Beach has 100 apartments for low-income people age 62 and older as well as disabled adults over age 18, according to its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

