5 injured in shooting at California funeral home: report

By Benjamin Brown | Fox News
At least five people were injured Thursday in a shooting at a funeral home in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to a local report.

The gunfire took place at the Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, according to ABC 7.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. Details about their condition was not immediately available, the station reported

Police were still searching for the suspect. No further details have been released.

A Twitter user said his family was attending another service at a different chapel at the same location when the “other chapel got shot up.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

