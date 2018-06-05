Mom carrying baby in San Francisco shoved from behind, suffers life-threatening injuries

Authorities in San Francisco are trying to find the person who violently shoved a 37-year-old mother from behind while she was carrying her 6-month-old at a street corner.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that the mother absorbed most of the impact from the fall and the baby was unharmed.

The report said that the woman was standing on the corner of 28th and Sanchez streets and was pushed from behind and fell forward, hitting her head on the concrete.

Police are viewing surveillance from around the area in hopes for clues. They reportedly said that the woman’s purse was not taken.