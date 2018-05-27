Maryland's Ellicott City inundated by flash floods; crews conduct water rescues

Flash floods and dramatic water rescues unfolded in Maryland on Sunday as parts of the state have become overwhelmed with heavy rains.

Ellicott City, which is just outside Baltimore, was experiencing "significant" flash flooding, Fox 5 reported.

Videos posted to social media show the city's Main Street — the same street devastated by flash flooding in July 2016 — inundated with severe floods as water rushed through the area. Floodwaters surged around cars and pickup trucks. The Howard County Fire & EMS agency tweeted that water was above the first floor of some buildings.

A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday evening for Anne Arundel and Howard counties in central Maryland, which means "that flooding is imminent or occurring."

Ellicott City now #flood2018 #ellicottcity2018 A post shared by Jerman (@natstownfan) on May 27, 2018 at 1:51pm PDT

Some people who live in the area told The Baltimore Sun the flooding seemed worse than what they saw two years ago, when a storm killed two people and destroyed some local businesses.

County emergency officials advised on Twitter for people to stay off the roads until the storm passes, and Gov. Larry Hogan warned to "use extreme caution, follow all weather advisories& avoid travel if possible."

