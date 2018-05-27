3 Wisconsin police officers treated for fentanyl exposure in separate incidents

Three police officers in Wisconsin were treated after they were exposed to suspected fentanyl in two separate incidents on Friday, officials said.

The officers, one from Milwaukee and two from the suburb of Greendale, were treated with Narcan after encountering the deadly drug. The Greendale officers were exposed to the unknown substance after searching a stolen vehicle Friday night. They had arrested two suspects prior to the encounter.

“You get that on your skin and that could be deadly,” Milwaukee Fire Department’s Lt. Darin Peterburs told FOX6. “We have this chemical suit that will protect us from any solids and liquids getting onto our skin.”

3 GEORGIA POLICE OFFICERS SICKENED AFTER ENCOUNTERING DEAD BODY IN MOTEL ROOM

Two squad cars, part of the garage and equipment were decontaminated after the incident.

A Milwaukee police officer was also taken to the hospital after being exposed to suspected fentanyl on Friday.

"The amount of fentanyl that can be deadly is so small that you couldn't even see it," Petersburs said.

"It's all over the city, the surrounding areas," he added.

Officials are now investigating both incidents. Suspects were taken into custody for both cases.