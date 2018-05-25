Suspect in custody after shooting at Indiana middle school; 2 victims reported

A suspect was in custody Friday following reports of an active shooter situation at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana.

Sgt. John Perrine, the public information officer of the Indiana State Police Department, tweeted two victims were being transported to the hospital following the incident and their families have been notified.

WISH-TV reported at least two people were in critical condition following the incident. The victims were an adult and a 13-year-old female, according to the station. Police do not believe there were any additional suspects.

The school was placed on lockdown and the Noblesville Fire Department and police department were on the scene. Students were being transported from the middle school to Noblesville High School, FOX 59 reported. Parents have been asked to pick up their children from the high school.

Following reports of the shooting, a number of politicians tweeted their thoughts.

“Closely monitoring the situation at Noblesville West Middle School. Praying for Noblesville and our whole community,” Rep. Andrew Carson said.

Sen. Todd Young said he was in touch with Gov. Eric Holcomb in regards to the incident.

“As details continue to develop, please pray for everyone involved," he tweeted.

Noblesville, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people. The middle school has about 1,300 students from grades 6-8.

The incident comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.