Woman seen trying to escape from trunk at Virginia Walmart before men force her back in

Police in Virginia are investigating after a young woman was caught on surveillance video escaping from the trunk of a car before being forced back in by a group of four men.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Chesterfield County Police responded to a Walmart Supercenter after witnesses reported seeing what appeared to be an abduction.

Bystanders said that a four-door seafoam green sedan with Virginia license plates and two different kinds of hubcaps pulled up outside the store. As a man approached the car and opened one of its doors, "a female jumped out of the trunk and fled."

The department wrote on Facebook that two men got out of the car and chased after the woman, described as black and between the ages of 15 and 20 years old with her hair pulled back.

The men caught the woman, "who struggled as they forced her through the parking lot and back into the vehicle," police said, before they drove quickly from the scene.

The four men believed to be involved were all described by police as black.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident contact the Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com/699.