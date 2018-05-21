Florida couple takes Walmart motorized shopping cart on joyride to bar, police say

A man and his girlfriend have been busted in Florida for joyriding in a motorized shopping cart from Walmart to a local dive bar.

Surveillance video at a Walmart in Largo captured Jeffry Sabiel, 50, and Santa Walters, 32, stealing the shopping cart reserved for handicapped customers, Largo Patch reported.

The Clearwater couple was seen driving out of the Walmart parking lot and heading west on a local road, according to WFLA-TV.

After being notified, Largo police spotted the cart a half-mile away outside Jimmy’s Sports Lounge, according to the station. An officer found Sabiel and Walters at the bar, officials said.

During an interview, the pair denied taking the cart but then confessed, the station reported.

They were each released Thursday on $2,000 bond after being booked on grand theft charges.