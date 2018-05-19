Victims of Santa Fe High School shooting include substitute teacher, Pakistani exchange student

On May 18, a gunman, later identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas.

At least 10 people were killed in the incident, including a substitute teacher and a foreign exchange student. At least 10 others were injured.

In light of the incident -- the deadliest mass shooting since the Valentine’s Day massacre in Parkland, Florida -- President Trump said that "we grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack."

"To the students, families, teachers, and personnel at Santa Fe High, we're with you at this tragic hour," he continued.

While authorities have yet to formally identify the victims, many of their family members have started to confirm their deaths on social media and to news outlets.

Read on to learn more about who the victims were.

Cynthia Tisdale

Cynthia Tisdale, a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School, died as a result of yesterday’s incident, her family said.

"She was wonderful. She was just so loving," Tisdale’s niece, Leia Olinde, 25, told The Associated Press.

Tisdale, who enjoyed cooking Thanksgiving dinner for her family, was married for nearly 40 years, her niece said, adding that she had three children and eight grandchildren.

“She was another mother to me. Someone I could talk to about anything and go to for everything. The amount of love I will always have for this woman is endless,” Olinde wrote on Facebook.

Tisdale’s brother-in-law, John, confirmed her death on Facebook. “My sister-in-law Cynthia Tisdale is now with the Lord,” he wrote.

Tisdale, 67, was a member of Anchor Bible Baptist Church in Pharr, Texas, according to her brother-in-law.

“We are all heartbroken,” he wrote, adding that she “planned on one day retiring and being a full-time grandmother. It will never happen.”

Members of Cynthia Tisdale’s family did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Saturday.

Sabika Sheikh

Sabika Sheikh is one of the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting.

The teen was a Pakistani exchange student, the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, D.C., confirmed on Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika’s family and friends,” Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said, according to the embassy.

Megan Lysaght, manager of the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange & Study Abroad program (YES), of which Sheikh was a part of, also confirmed her death, according to the Associated Press.

"Please know that the YES program is devastated by this loss and we will remember Sabika and her families in our thoughts and prayers," Lysaght wrote.

The student, whose exact age is currently unclear, was slated to be home by Eid al-Fitr, a three-day holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“May Allah Bless her soul and may she RIP,” the Pakistan Association of Greater Houston said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Kim Vaughan

Kim Vaughan, a student at the school, has also died, her family said.

Vaughan’s mother, Rhonda Hart, said on Facebook that her daughter was in a first period art class the morning of the shooting. However, it’s not clear if it was the same art class where Pagourtzis allegedly opened fire.

“I have not found her. Pass this along,” she wrote at the time.

Later, Vaughan’s family confirmed her death to ABC News.

Rhonda Hart was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fox News on Saturday.

Angelique Ramirez

Angelique Ramirez, a student at Santa Fe High School, also died on May 18, her aunt said on Facebook.

The news comes after Ramirez’s family was informed that the 15-year-old was shot in the leg, but they were unable to locate her.

“The school nor police can tell us where she is. All we got info on is that she was shot in the leg. Cannot find her at any local hospital,” her aunt, Sylvia Pritchett, wrote.

Araceli Ramirez, who said Angelique Ramirez was her “baby sister,” described the teen on Facebook as “outgoing, so precious, kind, beautiful” and “smart."

“I lost one of the people I held dear to my heart,” she wrote. “You deserved so much, you had so much planned for yourself and they took that away from you.”

Members of the Ramirez family did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Shana Fisher

Sixteen-year-old Shana Fisher’s mother confirmed her death to the Houston Chronicle.

Fisher was “beautiful, smart, funny and talented” her mother, who the newspaper did not name, said. The teen “loved life” and her dog, her mother added.

“She was shy and sweet," she said. "She had a lot of love in her heart.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.