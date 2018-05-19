Cougar attack in Washington kills 1 biker, injures another

One man is dead and another is injured after they were attacked by a cougar Saturday while mountain biking in Washington State, police said.

King County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the pair, whose identities haven't been released, were attacked while they were going for a mountain bike ride in North Bend, east of Seattle.

It is not clear if the victims were biking together or separately.

Police said that one victim, in his late 40s, was transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries. The second victim was found dead and, according to Abbott, had not been removed from the scene.

The cougar had been standing over the body of the victim when authorities arrived, KIRO reported.

The Washington Department of Fish and Game is tracking the animal, which reportedly ran into the woods following the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.