Teens' experience shows campus reality for Native Americans

The experience of two Native American teenagers pulled from a tour at Colorado State University has highlighted the complications that youth from tribal communities often must navigate in mainstream settings, such as college campuses.

Nineteen-year-old Thomas Gray says he and his 17-year-old brother were shocked when they were removed from the tour in Fort Collins on April 30 after a mother in the group reported them to authorities.

Campus police say the boys were reported because they had been quiet.

Colorado State says it wants to compensate the brothers for the seven-hour trip from Santa Cruz, New Mexico, to Fort Collins, and pay their way for another tour as VIPs.

The Grays haven't responded. The American Civil Liberties Union says it has been in touch with the family.