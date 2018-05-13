Colorado girl seriously injured in bear attack outside home, officials say

A 5-year-old girl was seriously injured early Sunday morning after a bear attacked her outside her Colorado home when she went to investigate a noise in the yard, officials said.

The girl went outside around 2:30 a.m. after hearing noises in the yard in East Orchard Mesa, above the Colorado River corridor in Grand Junction, she thought was her dog, FOX31 Denver reported.

He mother told Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials she heard her daughter scream and saw a large black bear dragging the girl.

The bear dropped the 5-year-old when the mother began screaming at the animal, according to the report.

BLACK BEAR SMASHES BAKER'S CAR WINDOW, EATS 2 DOZEN CUPCAKES

The girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials are still tracking the animal and asked residents in the area to report any bear sightings. Residents were also urged to keep put food inside and secure their trash.