The Weather Front

Storms firing up across the Midwest and Great Lakes, sizzling temperatures across Arizona

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

Good morning everyone!

We've got the threat for severe storms today across the Mid-to-Upper Mississippi River Valley and Great Lakes as a system moves through the region.

today severe

Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats, but isolated tornadoes are also possible.

thursday severe

Tomorrow the risk moves to South Dakota.

az heat

The heat continues to bake the Southeast with record breaking temperatures for Phoenix. 

southwest temps

We'll get a break from the extreme heat this weekend, but the South will remain above average.

today forecast

Meanwhile, the Northwest and Northern Rockies will see scattered rain and snow showers as a system moves onshore from the Pacific.   

future radar

Make it a great day! 

JD 
 

