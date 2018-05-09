Georgia murder suspect on the run for 22 years is caught in El Salvador

An alleged fugitive wanted for murder who’s been on the run for 22 years has been captured in El Salvador, the FBI’s Atlanta field office announced Wednesday.

Hector Ulises Garay, 51, was taken into custody Tuesday in the Central American country, where he was believed to be living.

Garay is wanted in the death of Adalberto Salines, who was killed during an attempted robbery at his home in Norcross, Georgia, in January 1996.

The FBI obtained a warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution 10 days later after Garay was believed to have left the country.

Gwinnett County records indicate Garay is currently being held at the county jail on a felony murder charge with no bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.