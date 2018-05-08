Suspect arrested in shooting of ATF agent in Chicago

The man wanted for shooting an ATF agent in the face in Chicago last week reportedly has been arrested and is set to appear before a judge Tuesday.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, will appear at an 11 a.m. hearing at the Dirksen Federal Building, sources told FOX32 Chicago.

Celinez Nunez, the special agent in charge of the ATF Chicago field division, said the injured agent is expected to make a full recovery.

He was struck by a bullet in the Back of the Yards neighborhood around 3:15 a.m. local time Friday.

Officials have said the agent is part of a joint task force with the ATF, Chicago Police Department and Illinois State Police investigating the flow of illegal firearms into the Windy City.

The Back of the Yards neighborhood has become a hotbed for gang-related shootings in the last two years, leading to the deaths of 50 people out of the more than 140 that have been hit by gunfire, according to the Chicago Tribune.