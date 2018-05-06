Temple University student, 21, shot and killed near campus

A junior at Temple University in Philadelphia was found shot and killed in his off-campus apartment Saturday night, university officials said.

Fox 29, citing Philadelphia Police, reported that 21-year-old Daniel Duignam, was shot in the stomach, arm and face.

In a statement, university President Richard Englert said Duignam was a business student from Tatamy, Pa. He added that investigators "do not believe that this was a random act."

"On behalf of everyone at Temple, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Daniel’s family and friends at this tragic time," Englert said. "They are in the thoughts and prayers of us all."

Englert also said that the university would step up patrols around campus "as the investigation moves forward."

Duignam's murder is the latest tragedy to affect the North Philadelphia school. This past September, the body of 22-year-old transfer student Jenna Burleigh was found at a home in Hawley, Pa. Joshua Hupperterz, 29, faces murder charges in Burleigh's death.

The following month, 19-year-old freshman Richard Dalcourt fell to his death from a campus residence hall. Five days later, 22-year-old student Cariann Hithon was shot and killed by police in Miami Beach, Fla. after striking and injuring an officer with her car.

