Woman attacks boyfriend for not paying for her abortion, police say

A Tennessee woman was arrested Monday after she attacked her boyfriend for refusing to pay for an abortion, police said.

Qwenshonia Stotts, 30, was charged with domestic assault-bodily harm after the alleged confrontation with her boyfriend.

Stotts’ boyfriend told police his girlfriend became “irate” when he refused to give her money for an abortion she wanted, WREG reported. The man, who was not identified, said he tried to tried to get away from Stotts by jumping into his car and leaving his own home.

Stotts, however, wasn’t letting him off the hook, police said. She got into the car, too, and refused to leave. When the man started driving to his mother’s home, Stotts allegedly began hitting him in the head. She also ripped the rearview mirror off the windshield.

The boyfriend, fed up with being attacked, pulled into a nearby fire station and asked for help, officials said.

Stotts posted a $1,000 bond Monday.