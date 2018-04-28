Expand / Collapse search
'Golden State Killer' suspect makes first court appearance in Sacramento

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Joseph James DeAngelo makes his first appearance to face charges that include homicide and rape, in Sacramento County Superior Court, April 27, 2018.

Joseph James DeAngelo, the former California police officer and divorced father of three -- whom authorities say is the long-sought “Golden State Killer” – made his first court appearance Friday in Sacramento.

The 72-year-old was wheeled into court Friday, handcuffed and surrounded by five police officers, FOX 40 reported.

The accused killer looked frail and decrepit as he listened to the charges, while his public attorney was present.

His ostensibly poor state of health contradicts previous statements from his next-door neighbor, who said DeAngelo seemed physically fit and spoke in a loud voice.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who authorities suspect is the so-called Golden State Killer responsible for at least a dozen murders and 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s, is wheeled out of the courtroom after his arraignment, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif. At right is Sacramento County Public Defender Diane Howard, who represented DeAngelo. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, is suspected of having committed at least a dozen murders and 50 rapes in the 1970s and '80s.  (Associated Press)

DeAngelo was arrested this week in his home in Citrus Heights, a suburb of the state's capital, after authorities linked him to a string of rapes and murders across California dating to the late 1970s.

The suspect is alleged to have committed 45 rapes and more than 120 burglaries in at least 10 California counties, Reuters reported.  

Crime-scene DNA connected to genetic information on commercial genealogy websites had enabled authorities to finally apprehend DeAngelo.

DeAngelo’s arraignment included only two counts of eight murder charges filed against him.  

He was denied bail and is due back in court May 14.  

