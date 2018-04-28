Ex-adviser to Clinton not confrontational in 2nd video, police say

The former adviser to Hillary Clinton whose roadside rant in New Jersey went viral in a video this week has surfaced in a second video -- but this time Caren Z. Turner "was not confrontational or rude in any way," police said.

The latest video shows Turner arriving at Tenafly, N.J., police headquarters to inquire about the status of the impounded car that was the catalyst for the confrontation seen in the previous video.

In stark contrast to her appearance in police dashcam footage recorded March 31 along Route 9W in Tenafly, Turner in the second video -- also recorded March 31, but later in the day -- was not disrespectful to officers, NJ.com reported, citing police officials.

The first video ignited a firestorm that resulted in Turner, 60, having to resign as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees bridges, tunnels and airports in the New York City area. She quickly apologized for her behavior, but was later censured by the authority, which she had also served as head of its ethics panel.

The new footage, released by police, shows Turner entering police headquarters, talking to someone at the front desk and waving to an officer.

According to Tenafly police Chief Robert Chamberlain, Turner had come to inquire about the legal requirements involving in retrieving the impounded vehicle.

"She was not confrontational or rude in any way," Chamberlain said. "She didn't drop any names, nor did she use her title to identify herself when she came into the department. She was at the department for approximately one hour."

A routine traffic stop involving Turner’s daughter and three friends had prompted the former commissioner to intervene.

As seen on the dashcam footage, Turner pulls rank, insists the officers call her “commissioner” rather than miss, and tells the officers to “shut the f--- up.”

The Port Authority Board formerly censured Turner on Thursday, citing several ethics rules violations relating to the March 31 incident.

Turner issued an apology for her actions, but seemed to imply that the officers were partially at fault for what ensued.

“I let my emotions get the better of me and regret my tone toward the police officers and use of off-color language,” she said in a statement.

She added: “(A)t no point did I violate the Port Authority’s Code of Ethics or ask for special treatment for anyone involved, nor did I suggest, in any way, that I would use my position at the Port Authority to affect the outcome of the violations issued to the driver.”

Turner has served as a financial adviser to Clinton and other Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Kirtsen Gillibrand of New York and former New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine.