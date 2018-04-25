Mixed signals from Trump on VA nominee as allegations build

President Donald Trump is sending mixed signals about the future of his nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Trump suggested during a news conference Tuesday that White House physician Ronny Jackson may want to withdraw amid questions about his professional and personal behavior. In private, the president is said to be urging Jackson to keep fighting for confirmation.

Jackson has given no indication that he will take himself out of consideration for the VA job.

A watchdog report requested in 2012 and reviewed by The Associated Press found that Jackson and a rival physician exhibited "unprofessional behaviors" as they engaged in a power struggle over the White House medical unit.

A Senate committee has revealed separate allegations of improper prescribing of drugs and the use of alcohol.