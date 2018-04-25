Father turns son in after teen brags about breaking into hundreds of cars, police say

A Houston father turned his son into police after the teen bragged about breaking into hundreds of vehicles and stealing a police officer’s gun and other equipment from a cop car, authorities said.

Cristian Daniel, 18, confessed to his father, Theodis Daniel, during a FaceTime conversation while he was at an Austin apartment, according to KVUE-TV.

“I said, ‘You broke into a policeman’s car?’ I said, 'Nah, nah, I’ve had it with you,'” Theodis Daniel told the station. "I said, ‘Man you gotta stop what you’re doing this is getting out of control.' I said, ‘You gonna stop?’ And he wouldn’t answer me. So I stopped it for him.”

Theodis Daniel said his son also admitted to breaking into and burglarizing about 250 cars. He said his son showed him about five handguns during their conversation.

“He was like, making a joke, bragging about it. ‘Yeah, I broke into 250 cars last week,’ and I was like, 'How in the hell did you do that?!’ 'Oh, I just went after one after another one after another one,’” he told KVUE-TV.

Cristian Daniel was charged with one count of theft of a firearm, according to KHOU-TV. He’s now suspected of several other crimes since the start of 2018, Austin police said.

A Houston police officer was on vacation in March when his weapon, a flashlight, a neon police seat, a gas mask, a carry bag, a ticket book and ammunition were stolen, Austin police said, according to KHOU-TV.

Theodis Daniel said he hasn’t helped his son post bond.

“I needed him to think about what direction he wanted to take in his life,” he said. “He can stay where he’s at or does he want to come out and be a productive, law abiding citizen right now.”