Day care accused of waxing toddlers' eyebrows cleared of wrongdoing

A Washington state day care accused by two mothers of waxing their toddler’s eyebrows was exonerated by state officials, a new report says.

The state’s Department of Early Learning said an investigation found that workers at a day care operated by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties at the Columbia Basin College campus in Pasco did not wax a 2-year-old’s eyebrows as her mother had accused them of doing.

“Based on the facts and evidence available at the time of the licensing inspection, the DEL determined the complaints were unfounded,” the DEL said in a statement, according to the Tri-City Herald. “Investigators found no evidence that the child’s eyebrows were waxed while at the center.”

The agency’s assistant director of government and community relations told the newspaper that the evidence was clear that nothing inappropriate happened at the day care.

“There was never a time or place where this could have happened,” Frank Ordway said.

The investigation was triggered after mothers Alyssa Salgado and Glenda Marie Cruz dropped their 2-year-old children off at the childcare center on Feb. 1.

In a Facebook post, Salgado said she arrived to pick up her daughter and “saw a red mark in between her eyebrows.”

“I think it’s a scratch but as soon as [I] get home I get a closer look these women decided to wax my daughter’s unibrow,” she wrote. “I am a mother, nothing like this should ever happen and they had no right to touch my daughter at all.”

Cruz, also in a Facebook post, claimed that her son’s eyebrows were also waxed that same day.

“I tried to touch his face. He doesn’t let me touch his face. He says, "No, No, stop," and it hurts me because that’s my baby,” Cruz told WLTX.

Both women pulled their children out of the child care center.

The Boys and Girls Club told Fox News in mid-February that an internal investigation found Salgado and Cruz’s claims to be “unsubstantiated.”

"The Boys & Girls Club has as its primary concern the safety and well-being of the young people it serves. The organization does not tolerate illegal or inappropriate activity or behavior on the part of any staff member, volunteer or youth member," a spokesperson told Fox News in February.

Pasco police, who spoke with both mothers at the time, also concluded that no crime had been committed.

On Tuesday, Salgado told the Tri-City Herald that she was surprised to hear from the newspaper that the state was no longer investigating her claims. She said she plans to contact state officials again.

