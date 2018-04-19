One dead, several injured after TV station tower collapses in Missouri

At least one person was dead and several others were injured after a TV station tower collapsed in Missouri on Thursday.

The tower collapsed in Fordland Thursday morning. It was not immediately clear why the tower collapsed. The Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District confirmed the death.

Crews were working on the tower and trying to replace it when it fell, KTTS reported.

The tower, which was said to be a few hundred feet tall, was collapsed completely.

First responders were on the scene to help assist with the incident.