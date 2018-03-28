Expand / Collapse search
Meet Ronny Jackson, Trump's surprise pick to lead the VA

By JILL COLVIN | Associated Press

WASHINGTON –  President Donald Trump's choice to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs passed his screen test before casting began.

Ronny Jackson, Trump's personal physician, stood before the White House press corps in January to announce the results of the president's first physical in a performance that showed he was quick-witted, hard to throw off-kilter and unfailingly complimentary.

Marveling at the 71-year-old president's good health, Jackson opined, "It's just the way God made him."

Now, the Navy doctor who has been entrusted with the health of the last three presidents is poised for a promotion, tapped to replace David Shulkin at an agency badly bruised by scandal.

Trump's unexpected pick is the latest example of the president's reliance on familiar faces. And it shows Jackson has succeeded at winning the president's trust.